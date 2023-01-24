HC asks why independent probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy should not be formed

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to form an independent probe commission to reveal the names and entities of those responsible for the murder of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members on August 15, 1975.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali asked the government to explain why its inaction to form inquiry commission into the assassination of father of the nation and his family members should not be declared illegal.

The cabinet secretary and secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs have been asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Subir Nandi Das filed the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on October 25, 2021 including the references of commissions formed over the killings of statesmen of different countries of the world and the judgements of their courts in the killing cases.

The petition sought necessary directives from the HC on this issue stating the that the plan to murder Bangabandhu was done in secret and it is evident from the Indemnity Ordinance, 1975 that the assassination was the collective effort of conspirators and his death signalled the end of democracy in the infant nation.

Advocate Abdul Alim Miah Jewel appeared for the petitioner during hearing on the petition.



























