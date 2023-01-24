Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC asks why independent probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy should not be formed

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to form an independent probe commission to reveal the names and entities of those responsible for the murder of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members on August 15, 1975.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali asked the government to explain why its inaction to form inquiry commission into the assassination of father of the nation and his family members should not be declared illegal.
The cabinet secretary and secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs have been asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.
Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Subir Nandi Das filed the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on October 25, 2021 including the references of commissions formed over the killings of statesmen of different countries of the world and the judgements of their courts in the killing cases.
The petition sought necessary directives from the HC on this issue stating the that the plan to murder Bangabandhu was done in secret and it is evident from the Indemnity Ordinance, 1975 that the assassination was the collective effort of conspirators and his death signalled the end of democracy in the infant nation.
Advocate Abdul Alim Miah Jewel appeared for the petitioner during hearing on the petition.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC allows destiny  Chair to go to abroad
HC asks why independent probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy should not be formed
PBI asked to further probe Rozina case
Police baton charging students at a sit in demonstration
Hackers insert 547 birth certificates into five CCC accounts
Women's equal access to edn key to gender equality: US official
Shrimp sector lagging behind : study
Jamatul Ansar militants fled Hill Tracts to take shelter in Rohingya camp: RAB


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft