PBI asked to further probe Rozina case

A Dhaka court on Monday ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for further investigation in a case filed against Prothom Alo's senior journalist Rozina Islam under the Official Secrets Act.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order following the complainant, Deputy Secretary of health ministry Shibbir Ahmed, gave his fresh deposition before the court and pleaded to court to send the complaint to other investigation agency for further probe. The court ordered PBI to submit an investigation report before the court by February 28.

The complainant also submitted in the court that the previous investigation officer did not probe the case properly even though there are specific allegations against the accused.

















