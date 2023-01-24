Video
Home Back Page

Hackers insert 547 birth certificates into five CCC accounts

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 23: The cybercriminals have produced a total of 547 birth certificates by hacking five official birth registration accounts of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) during the last 15 days.
According to CCC sources, the cybercriminals took control of five accounts of five wards of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).
All the recipient birth certificates belong to all over Bangladesh particularly of Jamalpur, Shariatpur, Ukhiya and Cox's Bazar. In this connection CCC had filed cases and informed the Registrar General Office of the matter.
The CCC has taken a step to cancel the birth certificates collected through illegally hacking the accounts.
CCC sources said, the Registrar General Office control those birth certificates accounts of the country. So, they have been informed about the issue.
Muhammad Iqbal Hasan IT officer of CCC informed the Registrar General Office in written in this regard.
According to CCC sources, the cybercriminals hacked the account in South Middle Halishahar Ward on January 8 last and produced 40 birth certificates. In this connetion, Muhammad Saifuddin Apu, Birth registration Assistant of the ward filed a general diary with Port thana on the following day.
But on January 10, the criminals hacked the account of South Kattali Ward and produced 18 birth certificates while they produced 50 birth certificates on January 19 by hacking the account of the same ward.
Strangely on January 22 they had produced 341 birth certificates in the same way. A GD has been filed with Halishahar Police Station in this connection.
Besides, on January 8 last, the criminals produced 4 birth certificates in Anderkillah ward; 10 birth certificates from Pahartali Ward on January 10; 84 certificates from North Patenga Ward on January 21.
On that day, the criminals took control of the account of ward no. 40 of Pahartali for around three hours. Later, officials of the councillor's office recovered the account.
The incident, which took place on Saturday morning, has been reported to the city corporation mayor and the police's counter-terrorism unit. Accordingly on February 14 in 2021, the criminals hacked the accounts of North Patenga, Chawkbazar and South Patenga Wards and produced 18 birth certificates.
Separate three cases had been filed with Patenga and Chawkbazar Thanas in this connection.
Meanwhile, Rejaul Karim Chowdhury, Mayor of CCC held a meeting with the councillors and the senior officials this afternoon.
In the meeting they have decided to transform all GDs to cases. They also called upon the Registrar General to cancel all the birth certificates produced by criminals.
Khaled Mahmud, Secretary of CCC informed the Daily Observer on Monday evening.
Besides, the law enforcing agency arrested four criminals in this connection.


