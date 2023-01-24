Video
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023
AL rally Jan 25 to counter BNP programme

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

To protest BNP's nationwide rally for its 10 points, the ruling Awami League (AL) will hold a rally in the capital on January 25 (Wednesday). Dhaka South city AL will organize the rally.
Riaz Uddin Riaz, Office Secretary of Dhaka South city AL, confirmed the matter and said that the rally will be held in front of the party office of Awami League on 23 Bangabandhu Avenue. AL Central Committee leaders will be present.
BNP announced a nationwide rally on January 25 to push for 10 points including elections under a non-partisan government.
Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the BNP's standing committee, announced this at a rally in front of the central office in Nayapaltan of the capital last Monday (January 22) afternoon.
According to AL sources, the Dhaka South city AL is organizing a rally to protest that programme.


