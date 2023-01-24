Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Lavrov arrives in South Africa on working visit

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

PRETORIA, Jan 23: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was welcomed by his South African counterpart for talks in Pretoria on Monday, in a visit that has sparked criticism against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
A continental powerhouse, South Africa has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resisted taking sides over the war.
The conflict has triggered sweeping Western sanctions against Moscow and attempts leave it diplomatically isolated. South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor thanked Lavrov for the "most wonderful meeting" after the talks, which she earlier said would have helped "strengthen the already good relations" between the two countries.
Sitting alongside Moscow's top diplomat she described Russia as a "valued partner".
South Africa recently assumed the chairmanship of the BRICS, a grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China to challenge the dominant US and European-led global governance structures.
Last week, it announced it will host 10-day joint maritime drills with Russia and China off the port city of Durban and Richards Bay in February.
But the links with Moscow have triggered criticism in the country, with some accusing the government of having abandoned its neutral stance.
"It is becoming increasingly clear that the South African government is openly siding with Russia," said Darren Bergman, a lawmaker with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lavrov arrives in South Africa on working visit
Sri Lanka ports' trade union stage an anti-government protest
Labour urges inquiry into claim BBC chairman on loan allegations
Gunman in Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear
It’s ‘now or never’ to stop Japan’s shrinking population, PM says
Erdogan announces  elections for May 14
Pakistan hit by nationwide power outage
Biden orders US flags lowered for California shooting victims


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft