Lavrov arrives in South Africa on working visit

PRETORIA, Jan 23: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was welcomed by his South African counterpart for talks in Pretoria on Monday, in a visit that has sparked criticism against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

A continental powerhouse, South Africa has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resisted taking sides over the war.

The conflict has triggered sweeping Western sanctions against Moscow and attempts leave it diplomatically isolated. South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor thanked Lavrov for the "most wonderful meeting" after the talks, which she earlier said would have helped "strengthen the already good relations" between the two countries.

Sitting alongside Moscow's top diplomat she described Russia as a "valued partner".

South Africa recently assumed the chairmanship of the BRICS, a grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China to challenge the dominant US and European-led global governance structures.

Last week, it announced it will host 10-day joint maritime drills with Russia and China off the port city of Durban and Richards Bay in February.

But the links with Moscow have triggered criticism in the country, with some accusing the government of having abandoned its neutral stance.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that the South African government is openly siding with Russia," said Darren Bergman, a lawmaker with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party. AFP