Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:18 AM
Labour urges inquiry into claim BBC chairman on loan allegations

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Jan 23: Labour is calling for an investigation after claims that the BBC chair helped Boris Johnson arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000 weeks before he was recommended for the job by the then prime minister.
The party has written to the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Daniel Greenberg, after a report in the Sunday Times that Tory donor Richard Sharp was involved in talks about financing Johnson when he found himself in financial difficulty in late 2020.
Sharp introduced multimillionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, who had proposed to act as the then PM's guarantor for a credit facility, to the cabinet secretary, according to the newspaper.
The Sunday Times said Johnson, Sharp and Blyth then had dinner at Chequers before the loan was completed, though they denied the PM's finances were discussed.
Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was announced as the government's choice for the BBC role in January 2021.
A spokesperson for Johnson dismissed the report as "rubbish" and insisted his financial arrangements "have been properly declared".
"Richard Sharp has never given any financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor has Mr Johnson sought any financial advice from him," the spokesperson said.
Of Johnson's private dinner with Sharp, an old friend, and Blyth, who is a distant relative, the spokesperson said: "So what? Big deal."
Sharp told the Sunday Times: "There is not a conflict when I simply connected, at his request, Mr Blyth with the cabinet secretary and had no further involvement whatsoever."
    THE GUARDIAN


