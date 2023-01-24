Video
Gunman in Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

MONTEREY PARK, Jan 23:  Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations, slayings that sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide.
The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in the van that authorities say he used to flee after being prevented from attacking another dance club. The New York Times reported that a man whose family runs that venue wrested the gun from the assailant.
The massacre in Monterey Park was the nation's fifth mass killing this month - and it struck one of California's largest celebrations of a holiday observed in many Asian cultures, dealing another blow to a community that has been the target of high-profile violence in recent years.
It was also the deadliest attack since May 24, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
No other suspects were at large, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. He said the motive remained unclear for the attack, which wounded 10 people, seven of whom were still hospitalized.
Speaking at a Sunday evening news conference, the sheriff said he didn't have their exact ages but that all of the people killed appeared to be    over 50.    AP


