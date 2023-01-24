India’s maiden online news venture for creating a united India, completes two years

Video
Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, Jan 23:  Awaz The Voice, India's maiden online news venture aimed at countering divisive forces and creating a united India, completed two years today.  This Delhi based media house which has made a mark for its unique content celebrating India's syncretic culture and diversity, has now started an edition in Marathi. This is in addition to its Assamese, English, Hindi and Urdu editions.
This is a meaningful initiative given the fact that India has a sizeable Muslim population. India is home to the third largest Muslim population. Lord Rami Ranger, a member of the House of Lords of U.K. Parliament recently said in a different context that India's Muslim population is now more than that of Pakistan and the Muslims of Bangladesh are entering India on a large scale.
Two years back on this day, Awaz The Voice laid the foundation of this distinctive editorial platform on the birth anniversary of noted Indian nationalist Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.  The portal has focused on stories of communal harmony, Indian culture and syncretic shared history and succeeded in carving out a niche for itself on the internet. Encouraged by the overwhelming response of readers and viewers, it launched an Assamese edition in 2021. This has also been received well by the readers and viewers.
On the second anniversary of the portal, its Editor- in- Chief, Atir Khan said that Awaz The Voice is here to change the way people perceive the media. He pointed out that people also need something different in this age of noisy news reporting. In an era where polarization has become the norm globally, it is imperative to look at society with a different prism.
Khan who has 27 years of rich and diverse experience as a print and television journalist and was prime time news anchor with ABP News, says, In the world of growing conflicts, we believe our kind of journalism is the way forward. Awaz The Voice has emerged as an independent digital multimedia platform that has become an alternative voice for inclusive India. We aim to shift the spotlight from small negatives to large positives, vocal minority to the silent majority, and sensationalism to the facts.



