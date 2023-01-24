Video
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023
Madrid triumph in Bilbao, Barca scrape past Getafe

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BILBAO, JAN 23: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos's goals kept Real Madrid on Barcelona's tail in La Liga with a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
After the Catalans had beaten Getafe 1-0, champions Madrid won a tight clash at the San Mames to remain three points behind their rivals.
Benzema broke the deadlock with a superb volley in the first half while Kroos fizzed home the second late on to kill off Athletic's hopes.
After losing the Spanish Super Cup to Barcelona last weekend, anxiety had increased in the capital, but a stirring Copa del Rey comeback against Villarreal on Thursday settled nerves.
This victory in Bilbao will reassure Los Blancos fans further, ahead of their derby clash in the cup with Atletico Madrid next week.
"It's clear that the team is defending well again, (we were) compact, solid," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti told DAZN.
"With us ahead in the game we needed to defend and we did it well. We did not give things away and in the end we won."
Madrid had let in eight goals in their previous four games across all competitions, but despite the injury absences of David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni, they were far more sturdy in the Basque Country.    AFP


