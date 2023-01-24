Video
Anuching Mogini says sayonara to football

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Sports Reporter

Anuching Mogini, one of the promising strikers of Bangladesh women's national football team has said sayonara to football on Sunday after she was excluded from the preliminary squad for the Olympic qualifiers. She along with another striker Sajeda Khatun was eliminated from the squad due to her 'performance issue', said the coach.
The Khagrachari footballers to whom it came as a sudden decision could not take the matter easily. The member of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 already left the camp and returned to her hometown in Khagrachari. From there, she posted a status on her Facebook page informing her fans regarding her decision to leave football for good.
Anuching was a regular face in women's football after she started her career by playing in the Bangladesh under-14 girls' national football Team in 2016. However, the 20-year-old footballer got less chance to show her skills as there were always strikers like Sabina Khatun, and Krishna Rani Sarker. She could not play so many matches for the national team for the same reason.
Regarding her retirement from football, she said, "After the women's league was finished, the practice of the national team had begun. One day, all of a sudden, I was informed of my exclusion from the team. But none could point out my problem so that I could work on the issue and improve myself."
She added, "If I cannot be in the national team, I will have less chance to do well. That is why I decided to retire from the national team. I may not play in the club event as well if I don't get a call from a good club."
Regarding the matter, women's football team head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said, "They were excluded from the team due to their performance issue. If they can perform well in the local football events, they may get the call for the national team in future."


