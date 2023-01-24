Video
Juve held by Atalanta in six-goal thriller

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

MILAN, JAN 23: Juventus played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Atalanta in their first match since being slapped with a massive points deduction for illicit transfer activity, Roma taking their place in Serie A's Champions League positions following a 2-0 win at Spezia.
Italy's biggest football club were rocked on Friday by the Italian Football Federation's decision to dock them 15 points after ruling they had managed capital gains from transfers to artificially benefit their accounts.
That decision, which leaves them ninth in Italy's top flight on 23 points, drew howls of disapproval from Juve fans at the Allianz Stadium before a hugely entertaining encounter and was blasted as "unjust and unequal" by CEO Maurizio Scanavino pre-match.
But the the team showed fight to twice come back from going behind to Ademola Lookman goals to draw an exciting encounter, with Danilo's drive midway through the second half eventually earning his team a point.
Juve are 14 points from the Champions League positions, a bad situation for a club whose last accounts were nearly 240 million euros in the red and have various bodies examining their financial conduct.    AFP


