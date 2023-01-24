

Ireland to arrive in Dhaka on Mar 12 to play full series

The Irish national earlier visited Bangladesh once in 2008 when the side played a three-match ODI series against the hosts in Dhaka. The hosts swept guests cleanly in that series.

The tour will begin in Sylhet with the ODI series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS), Sylhet will host all three ODIs slated for March 18, 20 and 23 respectively before which the visitors will play a warm-up match on March 15. The T20i matches are going to be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury (ZACS), Chattogram on March 27, 29 and 31 respectively. The only Test of the tour will take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Mirpur between April 4 and April 8.

The lone Test will mark Ireland's return to the longer format after three and a half years. It will also be the first meeting in a Test of the two teams.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, "After Ireland's visit to Bangladesh there is another exciting event in our home season against India and England".

"The BCB and Cricket Ireland have cordial and strong relationship and the two boards have worked very closely to arrange this bilateral tour despite the challenges of a busy international calendar. This is also a statement of the BCB's commitment to the ICC FTP," he added.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said: "We are delighted to confirm Ireland Men's seven-match, multi-format tour of Bangladesh - and thank the BCB for their cooperation and support in agreeing this month-long tour. Since the two sides first met in 1997, there has been a great on-field rivalry formed and we look forward to what looks set to be another competitive series".

"Of particular interest to players and fans alike will no doubt be the last fixture on the schedule - the match marks Ireland's return to playing Test cricket. It will undoubtedly be a challenging experience in Asian conditions for our squad, but it will be invaluable to our players' development knowing that we will be playing a great deal of cricket in Asia over coming years," Deutrom ended.



















