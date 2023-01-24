Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup

Video
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:16 AM
Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty vowed to do well in the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa, ending a string of poor performances that hampered the team's progress of late.
She said gaining an early momentum will be the key in shaping their World Cup progress.
"We need to do well in the first match to gain a momentum. We have the belief that if we get the momentum, we can carry it forward. I think it is possible to win two or three matches in group stage. We just need a momentum," Joty said on Monday.
"Our team this year is very balanced. Many young talented cricketers have come into the mix. Along with this, there are many experienced cricketers. We can hope for the best with this team," she added.
The team left the country on Monday for a pre-event practice camp and two practice matches against the Ireland National Women's Team prior to the commencement of the official support period for the World Cup.
The Bangladesh side will also play two warm-up matches against Pakistan on February 6 in Cape Town and India on February 8 in Stellenbosch before they kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on February 12.
"I am requesting our country people to get behind us so that we can play well and bring laurel for the country," she said.
A total of 10 teams, split into two groups will take part in the showcase event. Bangladesh is drawn in Group A along with mighty Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
The Women's national team however has been in a bad patch of late. They failed to defend the Asia Cup at home last October after losing to Sri Lanka.
Now, it's their turn to avenge the loss and make a good start to the World Cup. Bangladesh will play against Australia on February 14, against New Zealand on February 17 and will play their last group match against hosts South Africa on February 21.
Bangladesh also have been in a losing streak in T20 World Cup, having won the last game in this event in 2014. Joty is confident to snap the streak.
"We are aware of our poor record in T20 World Cup. Hopefully this time we can turn the table," Joty remarked.
Bangladesh squad:
Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary
Stand By players: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Meghla, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Sharmin Akter Supta.     BSS


