Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:16 AM
Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Riders trounce Challengers despite Shuvagata's all-round performance

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

Rangpur Riders blew away Chattogram Challengers by 55 runs in Tuesday's Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match ridding on the bat of Shoaib Malik as captain's knock from Shuvagata Home went in vain.
Challengers won the toss and invited Riders to bat first. Riders posted mammoth 179-run total on the board for six wickets despite losing opener Mahedi Hasan in the 3rd ball of the match. Mahedi just opened the account, while Parvez Hossain Emon followed Mahedi scoring six as RRs had been in trouble with 26 for two. Departure of Naim Sheikh (34 off 29) deepened the danger as Riders lost three wickets when they were below fifty runs.
Pakistani recruit Shoaib Malik and Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai however, took the steering of the game and changed the momentum standing 105-run 4th wicket's partnership. Omarzai missed a fifty for eight runs while Malik remained unbeaten on 75. Omarzai faced 24 balls and hit one four but four sixes. Malik on the other hand, had faced 45 balls to hit five boundaries and as many over boundaries. Besides, Mohammad Nawaz scored nine and Shamim Patowari collected seven runs.
Mehedi Hasan Rana notched three wickets for 39 runs, Shuvagata took two and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth picked the rest.
Chasing a 180-run target, CCs started to lose wickets from the very early. Opener Usman Khan (4), Khawaja Nafay (6) and one-down batter Tawfique Khan's (0) quick departure threw away Challengers from the race within powerplay. Darwish Rasooli's 24 off 21 and Ziaur Rahman's 24 off 12 alongside skipper Shuvagata Hom's 52 off 31 were hardly enough for them to come across the long way as Chattogram were bowled out for 128 runs sustaining 16.3 overs.
Haris Rauf clinched three wickets for 17 runs whereas Rakibul Hasan got two for 24 runs. Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud and Mahedi Hasan took one wicket each.
Malik was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stormy knock.


