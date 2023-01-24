M Amanullah re-elected President of Gulshan North Club



M. Amanullah has been re-elected as president of Gulshan North Club for further two years. He was the founder president of the club, says a press release.He is the sponsor director and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee of Mercantile Bank Ltd.The election of the board of directors of Gulshan North Club Limited for 2023-24 was held on Saturday.Alongside, newly elected Directors are Nasimul Hoq Nasim, M A Kamal, Sheikh Awsafur Rahman, Mozibur Rahman Mridha, Mohammad A. Hafiz, Abul Bashar Sikder, Syed Rezaul Hossain Kazi (Reza), Md. Kausar Alam, Syeda Maksuda Mortuza (lyju) and Habibur Rahman.The Chief Election Commissioner Dr. Tanvir A. Khan announced the result of the election and greeted the newly elected President and the Directors with flower bouquet.