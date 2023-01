A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director

A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd along with Radiant School and College Principal Samsuddin Ahmed Sojol, Real Estate Businessman Rup Mia, high officials and local elites, inaugurating Dakshin Banasree sub-branch in Dhaka through video conference from Head Office recently. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion.