



BLFCA elects new Executive Committee

Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA) has elected eleven-member new Executive Committee (EC) for a term of two years.Md. Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan, Managing Director and CEO of Industrial and Infrastructure Development Finance Company Ltd (IIDFC) has been elected as new Chairman of the Association. Bhuiyan was the Vice Chairman of the immediate past committee of BLFCA, says a press release.Md. Kayser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO, Bangladesh Finance Ltd and Kanti Kumar Saha, CEO, Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd have been elected as Vice Chairman.The other members of the EC are Nasimul Baten (DBH Finance PLC), Mohammed Jamal Uddin (IDLC Finance Ltd), Khwaja Shahriar (Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd), Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain (Islamic Finance and Investment Ltd), Quazi Nizam Ahmed (Meridian Finance and Investment Ltd), Saifuddin M. Naser (National Finance Ltd), Irteza Ahmed Khan (Strategic Finance & Investments Ltd.) and Syed Minhaj Ahmed (Uttara Finance and Investments Ltd.).The new committee has expressed its strong commitment to strengthen the capacity of the sector as well as continue to play its role in the socioeconomic development of the country.