NBR getting new office at Agargaon in February

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is getting a new building at Agargaon and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to open it in the new venue on February 4.

The building was constructed at a cost of Tk 412 crore at the intersection of 60 feet road in Agargaon of the capital though the project was approved in 2008, at a cost of Tk 141 crore by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Sources said the present NBR building at Segunbagicha is very old. Government secretariat was here during Pakistan period. Even after the independence of the country, the secretariat functioned here for some time before it was moved to the present location.

NBR's chairman, members and officials at policy-making level sit in the BNR building. Apart from this, field level officers work in rented buildings. Several field level offices including chairman, members offices are now shifted to the new building.

Tax Commissioner and Revenue Building Project Director Lutful Azim said, "By January this year, the relocation of all necessary offices to the new building will be completed. In the new building sitting arrangement for 1,762 officers and employees including the chairman and members will be accommodated.

Over six hundred Income Tax (Circle) offices and three hundred VAT offices are located across the country under NBR. Outside this, NBR runs tax areas, custom houses and customs stations by renting office space.

The new centrally air conditioned NBR building at Agargaon is located on a wide road. As soon as you cross the road, you will notice the beautiful building having many security gates and moving stairs.

This is a 12 storied building although original plan had 20 storied building. The offices of two tax Appellate and Tribunals, Central Intelligence Cell (CIC), two Large Tax Payer Units, besides policy-making level officers of the Board of Revenue are shifted now to the new building.

Six years after laying the foundation in 2008, the project worth Tk 141 crore was approved but allocation of plot was delayed till 2014 and implemented at Tk 412 crore till this time.























