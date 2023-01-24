Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with BB



Bengal Commercial Bank signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank recently under BDT 5000 crore refinance scheme for providing Agri loans to assure food security in Bangladesh.In presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur RoufTalukder and Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Bengal Commercial Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mr. Tarik Morshed and Agriculture Credit Department Director of Bangladesh Bank Md AbulKalam Azad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony recently, says a press release.Bengal Commercial Bank will provide Agri Loan to the clients at 4% interest rate, under the Scheme.