WB to continue support to BD’s digital programmes

Visiting World Bank Managing Director Axel Van Trotsenburg praised the excellent progress made in creating Digital Bangladesh and said it would continue its support to flourish the country's ICT sector.

His assurance came at a function organized by ICT Division marking 'Celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh Partnership' at the conference room of ICT Division on Sunday, said a press release.

While making presentation by State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on progress of Digital Bangladesh and plan to build Smart Bangladesh, Trotsenburg said the World Bank is one of the important partners of the country's development and ready to work together in the days to come.

He welcomed Bangladesh's initiative to flourish startup culture and laid emphasis on latent talent of the young generation.

"We've already developed a Smart Bangladesh Master-plan that has proposed more than 40 projects in line with four pillars -- citizen government, smart government, smart economy and smart society," said the ICT state minister.

He said Smart Bangladesh vision has been announced by visionary and prudent leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after successful implementation of the Digital Bangladesh.

The ICT state minister praised the WB's financing of various projects including Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) project that suits with objectives of Smart Bangladesh.

Seeking assistance from the WB, Palak said US$300 million will be required for building a new data center, US$ 50 million for establishing Smart Digital Leadership Academy, US$ 100 million for Sheikh Russel Digital Lab and School of Future and US$ 300 million for establishing 35 Sheikh Kamal IT training and Incubation Centers.

Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Sami Ahmed who also made a power point presentation focusing on startups said the government will build at least 50 unicorn startup companies by 2041 following the Smart Bangladesh Plan.

Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Ranajit Kumar, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghose, Addition Secretary of ICT Division Dr. Khandoker Azizul Islam, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh and Adviser of EDGE Project Sami Ahmed, Project Director of Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Dr. Muhammed Mehedi Hassan.

Also was present Senior Operations Officer of World Bank's Regional (SAR) Vice President Martin Raiser, Country Director, SACBB Abdoulaye Seck, Infrastructure lead Rajesh Rohatgi, and Digital Development Specialist Suparna Roy were, among others, present at the function.

Three beneficiaries described their success stories after getting training from the WB financed LICT project while one official from Ministry of Finance depicted e-services provided by the government including operation of ibas plus plus.

Later, delegates from the WB visited the Data Center and Idea Project set up at the ICT Tower.





















