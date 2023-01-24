

Square Toiletries holds annual sales confce

The conference was inaugurated by Anjan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Toiletries Ltd. The company's Head of Operations, Malik Mohammad Saeed, Director, Finance and Accounts, Md. Golam Kibria, Head of Sales and Trade Marketing, Abdul Karim and Head of Marketing, Dr. Jasmin Zaman, and other senior officials were present at the conference.

Square Toiletries Limited aims to give consumers a healthy and beautiful lifestyle while doing business with dignity. The company has been working tirelessly with the promise 'Look Well, Live Well'.

Keeping the needs of people in mind, it is constantly launching new products ensuring quality. In continuation of this, Square Toiletries Limited, as the most reliable company in Bangladesh, is now bringing the natural herbal brand 'Maya' to the market, which products are made of authentic natural ingredients.

Famous domestic and foreign researchers have been working for years to create effective natural solutions by combining nature and modern science for 'Maya'. Initially, two new products are coming into the market under the 'Maya' brand.

One of which is Maya True Herbs Marula Oil, made from the finest Marula fruit from Africa. It moisturizes the skin, reduces wrinkles, stops ageing, and makes the hair soft and silky. Another product is Maya All Natural Hair and Scalp Oil. Its root applicator carries the oil directly to the hair roots to control hair fall and to promotenew hair growth. Square Toiletries Limited is also involved in social activities like menstruation education to women, safe motherhood, cervical cancer, and woman rights for the development of the country and society. As a part of this social responsibility, about 3 lakh teenage girls are being educated about menstrual hygiene every year.

In the conference, Anjan Chowdhury emphasized strengthening the sales network through proper sales monitoring and delivering the new products to the right stores and quickly reaching the consumers. He specially thanked everyone for their contribution to take the company forward by ensuring quality and maintaining customer satisfaction in all aspects of product and marketing. Senior Consultant of Future Leaders organization JishuTarafder gave a special motivational speech for the sales representatives of the company.

Sales Officers, Territory Sales Officers, Area Sales Managers, Regional Sales Managers, Divisional Sales Managers, and other officials from various parts of the country participated in the conference. At the end of the conference, Anjan Chowdhury, the Managing Director, presented the awards to the best sales officers of the year. The conference concluded with dinner and a cultural programme.

























