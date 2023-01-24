Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash becomes Employer of Choice for 3rd year in a row

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

bKash, the largest mobile financial service (MFS) provider in the country, has once again been ranked as the number one 'Employer of Choice' across all sectors for three consecutive years, according to the results of the 'Campus Track Survey B-school: 2022' conducted by NielsenIQ, says a press release.
NielsenIQ, a globally reputed organization specialized in research, insights, data, and analytics, has been conducting the "Campus Track Survey" across the world from long ago. Since 2013, the survey is being conducted in Bangladesh with consistent execution and outcome. bKash has grown over the years, rising to the top of the 'Employer of Choice' list under this survey consecutively in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
The survey was carried out based on three key parameters: i) Industry Preference, ii) Job, Salary and Campus Activities, and iii) Aspirational Factors. In terms of Campus Recruiter Index (across all industries), bKash is ranked as top-of-the list out of 54 multinational and local organizations. Goodwill of the company, positive work environment, growth and learning opportunities, attractive salary package, job stability and satisfaction, employee wellbeing, organizational culture and values enabled bKash to retain its number 1 position in the survey. In this survey, the participants were final-year BBA and MBA students who are in the class of 2022 from the top 19 universities in Bangladesh.
Additionally, bKash offers Management Trainee (MT) program at various universities. bKash's MT programme "GenNEXT Leader" offers one of the highest career-growth and according to the survey, it is the best among all the MT programs currently available in the market. bKash also offers a paid internship program (bNext) in which students get classroom training, development interventions, and meaningful experiences while engaging in projects that directly impact the business, which is one of a kind in the industry. Additionally, every year bKash arranges trainings, grooming and knowledge-sharing sessions for students on relevant topics through different campus engagements.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German antitrust watchdog opens probe into PayPal
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
M Amanullah re-elected President of Gulshan North Club
A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director
BLFCA elects new Executive Committee
NBR getting new office at Agargaon in February
Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with BB
WB to continue support to BD’s digital programmes


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft