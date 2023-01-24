bKash becomes Employer of Choice for 3rd year in a row

bKash, the largest mobile financial service (MFS) provider in the country, has once again been ranked as the number one 'Employer of Choice' across all sectors for three consecutive years, according to the results of the 'Campus Track Survey B-school: 2022' conducted by NielsenIQ, says a press release.

NielsenIQ, a globally reputed organization specialized in research, insights, data, and analytics, has been conducting the "Campus Track Survey" across the world from long ago. Since 2013, the survey is being conducted in Bangladesh with consistent execution and outcome. bKash has grown over the years, rising to the top of the 'Employer of Choice' list under this survey consecutively in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The survey was carried out based on three key parameters: i) Industry Preference, ii) Job, Salary and Campus Activities, and iii) Aspirational Factors. In terms of Campus Recruiter Index (across all industries), bKash is ranked as top-of-the list out of 54 multinational and local organizations. Goodwill of the company, positive work environment, growth and learning opportunities, attractive salary package, job stability and satisfaction, employee wellbeing, organizational culture and values enabled bKash to retain its number 1 position in the survey. In this survey, the participants were final-year BBA and MBA students who are in the class of 2022 from the top 19 universities in Bangladesh.

Additionally, bKash offers Management Trainee (MT) program at various universities. bKash's MT programme "GenNEXT Leader" offers one of the highest career-growth and according to the survey, it is the best among all the MT programs currently available in the market. bKash also offers a paid internship program (bNext) in which students get classroom training, development interventions, and meaningful experiences while engaging in projects that directly impact the business, which is one of a kind in the industry. Additionally, every year bKash arranges trainings, grooming and knowledge-sharing sessions for students on relevant topics through different campus engagements.























