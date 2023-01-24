Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ShareTrip receives Platinum Award from Novoair

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

ShareTrip receives Platinum Award from Novoair

ShareTrip receives Platinum Award from Novoair

Online Travel Agency (OTA), ShareTrip recognised as the top performer with a Platinum Award by Novoair, a private air operator, for their consistent efforts to improve the travel experience.
To celebrate the air operator's 10th anniversary, Novoair organized an award function at a city hotel recently, says a press release.
During the ceremony, Novoair bestowed the Platinum Award to ShareTrip for their significant contribution to enhancing the travel experience for globe trotters.
Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, said in this regard, "We are delighted to have another feather in our cap. ShareTrip has been constantly striving to improve the travelling experience and help travellers explore new horizons by bringing in innovative features. This recognition will encourage us to explore more and go the extra mile for those who rely on us for their travel-related needs."
It is mentionable that ShareTrip has been offering a number of innovative features for travellers such as domestic travel insurance, flight change, date change, online refund services, and baggage protection to ensure a hassle-free, stress-free, and secure travel experience for the customers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German antitrust watchdog opens probe into PayPal
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
M Amanullah re-elected President of Gulshan North Club
A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director
BLFCA elects new Executive Committee
NBR getting new office at Agargaon in February
Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with BB
WB to continue support to BD’s digital programmes


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft