

LBF distributes winter blankets in Chowmuhani

In the said programme, winter blankets were distributed among the cold stricken people under the supervision of Sumit Chowdhury, Head of Chowmuhani branch of LankaBangla Finance Limited with the help of other dignitaries of the area.





















With the aim to protect the cold affected people of Chowmuhani district from the severity of winter, LankaBangla Foundation (LBF) took the initiative to organise a winter blankets distribution programme in Darul Islam Noorani Madrasa, Sombariya Bazar, Samir Munshirhat, Senbagh, Noakhali recently, says a press release.In the said programme, winter blankets were distributed among the cold stricken people under the supervision of Sumit Chowdhury, Head of Chowmuhani branch of LankaBangla Finance Limited with the help of other dignitaries of the area.