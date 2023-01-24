Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EZ Wage ties with CKDL in BD to ensure financial wellness for the masses

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

EZ Wage - a Singapore-based financial wellness platform to cater to marginalized people has on boarded a partnership with a renowned Bangladeshi readymade garments (RMG) manufacturer Croydon Kowloon Designs LTD (CKDL) to ensure financial wellness for over 4,800+ employees.
During its pilot, over 45% of the on boarded employees availed EZ Wage services, says a press release.
Waiting for Payday is challenging, particularly if an unexpected expense threatens to override your budgeting plans mid-month. To eradicate the problem many employees benefited from the employee-benefit of "Earned Wage Access" as a solution, enabling employees to withdraw the required funds from their paychecks prior to payday. The withdrawal amount is not a loan, but rather a portion of the earned wages. This invaluable employee benefit helps build an emergency savings fund, bridges the gap between paychecks, and helps ease financial stress brought by monetary emergencies.
Both the CKDL management and employees are content with the lessened load on HR departments that does away with lengthy loan approvals and makes access to earned wages a matter of minutes.
Kamruzzaman, a sewing operator from CKDL is an EZ Wage service recipient. "Many times, money is needed for family necessities in the middle or at the end of the month, but getting a loan from friends or someone else is tough. But now we no longer have to go through these difficulties by using EZ Wage. Such services, in my opinion, should be provided by all organizations," he remarked.
Waleed Shafiqullah, an investor in EZ Wage shared, "financial crisis becomes the biggest problem for lower and middle-income workers in Asia. Many struggle to meet their fundamental necessities because they have few choices for saving money over the long term. By giving financial freedom to those EZ Wage aims to build a stress-free workplace for marginal people. Besides, going forward, by 2023 EZ Wage aims to enable 100,000 nonbank users in EZ Wage to collaborate with MFS, Banks, RMG, and other large manufacturing companies."
Fatima Batool, the founder of EZ Wage, added "real change must begin by truly empowering those that need financial freedom the most. This includes women and more importantly, the masses, who often have difficulty surviving paycheck to paycheck. EZ Wage was conceptualized to bring financial independence that would truly be reflected in the motivation and productivity of the blue-collar. The workers have seen to be stress-free in terms of monetary emergencies. We hope to empower more and more people in Bangladesh, as well as globally, with the next-generation employee benefit of earned wage access. We also sincerely hope women can move towards financial literacy and become adept at taking part in their family's financial decisions with the financial independence that follows."
Singapore-based EZ Wage globally offers immediate yet affordable access to income that has already been earned. Instead of having to wait a whole till Payday for their own money, employees can withdraw the required amount in four simple swipes on the EZ Wage App. It does away with the need to borrow from loan sharks, saving many from the clutches of the debt spiral. EZ Wage's main aim is to empower the marginalized sections of society, especially women, by working hand in hand with social impact charities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German antitrust watchdog opens probe into PayPal
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
M Amanullah re-elected President of Gulshan North Club
A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director
BLFCA elects new Executive Committee
NBR getting new office at Agargaon in February
Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with BB
WB to continue support to BD’s digital programmes


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft