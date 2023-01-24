

Switzerland to work with all stakeholders for a ‘smooth, inclusive, sustainable’ LDC graduation

"The country is now at the crossroads towards graduation and Switzerland welcomes this exciting development," she told UNB in an exclusive interview.

The envoy said, this graduation carries with it both opportunities and challenges, and it will be essential to prepare for post-graduation scenarios - leaving no one behind addressing structural issues and making the private sector more competitive.

"Being a country vulnerable to climate change, managing climate and disaster risks is another pressing challenge," she said. Evaluating the bilateral relations, the Swiss envoy said 50 years is quite a long time but seems only the beginning.

"Since the birth of your nation, we have grown a solid, diversified and robust partnership. This relation has evolved, and I am really glad when I see where we are today and also where we are heading," she said.

During the 50th anniversary celebration last year, Chuard said they were able to showcase the scope and diversity of the bilateral partnership.

Switzerland launched its new Bangladesh Country Program aligned with the objectives of Agenda 2030 and aims at supporting Bangladesh development for the years to come," she said.

Together with other partners, the envoy said, they held exhibitions in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar to underscore the significance of humanitarian principles. She said for the first time bilateral trade crossed the milestone of US $1 billion in 2022.

She said all these show the diverse and multifaceted relations. She said she is really proud of what have been accomplished together and looking forward to next steps.

Ambassador Chuard said she has traveled widely throughout Bangladesh from one end to another and found the people here exceptionally friendly and resilient.

She also said, from climate change or economic development, her country worked on everything here from the chars and agriculture to busy ports or urban centers and its readymade garment factories.

She said she has been most impressed by hardy women and the role they have played in the country's socioeconomic advancement. Switzerland has supported numerous projects towards women's empowerment and participation, including in the political arena, Chuard added.

Pointing to Bangladesh's preparation for next national election to be held in January 2024, she called on all stakeholders, including political parties, to uphold and ensure citizens' voting rights and hoped the elections will be free, fair and credible. This is an important signal for Bangladesh and its citizens," she said.

The envoy said the two countries are working on an air service agreement and one MoU regarding knowledge partnership. These are still under negotiations; she said adding she is confident that these will pave the way for broadening the future relations.

The Swiss envoy said exchanging banking information is another positive area both countries are working. Switzerland is one of the world's leading financial centers and is committed to effective enforcement to tackle illicit financial flow.

On a question whether diplomacy is always effective in solving major global issues like the Rohingya crisis, the Swiss envoy said, "Obviously, as a career diplomat, I strongly believe in diplomacy"

To prevent conflict, she said, all parties need to talk together in order to find solutions and common ground. "Diplomacy is a highly powerful and effective tool for nations and stakeholders to communicate and develop mutually accepted solutions."

The ambassador said the world is facing numerous crises and people are very worried and affected in various ways. "With the recovery from the pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine and the omnipresent climate change, none of us really knows how it will play out," she said.

She said defending a rules-based order, pushing for global peace and prosperity and strengthening multilateralism are more important than ever, particularly for countries like Bangladesh and Switzerland.

Since the first of January and for the next two years, Switzerland is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. The membership to the UN body is a great opportunity to collaborate closely with Bangladesh on vital global peace, security and development challenges, Chuard said.

For Switzerland it is very important that the Rohingya crisis is not forgotten and that a lasting and sustainable solution is found. And until the conditions for the return of the refugees are met, her country will continue to stand next to Bangladesh to support the response to the crisis, the envoy said.

She said Switzerland is an "effective, innovative and committed" development partner of Bangladesh and development. Over the last five decades, Switzerland has supported Bangladesh with over $1 billion in development cooperation and humanitarian aid. The modalities of cooperation have evolved over time.

"Switzerland will invest around Tk 1450 crore to implement development program by 2025. In close partnership with all stakeholders, the program complements support for more trade and direct foreign investment. It also aims at developing good governance and human rights to ensure sustainability, including for economic growth.

The Swiss envoy said economic cooperation has become another strong pillar of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Since my arrival in 2020, I have observed great potential and a shared goal to increase trade and investment. The bilateral trade crossed milestone in 2022.

She said Swiss investors have a strong and diverse footprint here providing cutting-edge and essential products, technologies and services in many crucial economic sectors.

She praised several measures that the government has undertaken in recent years to attract new investments and improve the ease of doing business climate. Existing investors can become Bangladesh best ambassadors for attracting more FDIs," she added. UNB





















