Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Week-long Chinese food festival starts at Peninsula Chittagong

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Week-long Chinese food festival starts at Peninsula Chittagong

Week-long Chinese food festival starts at Peninsula Chittagong

Week-long Chinese food festival starts at Peninsula Chittagong

Week-long Chinese food festival starts at Peninsula Chittagong

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 23: The Peninsula Chittagong is hosting the first and most magnificent week-long 'Chinese New Year' food festival from Sunday to January 28 at Laguna Restaurant.
Chinese new year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.
Chairman of The Peninsula Chittagong Mahbub-ur Rahman inaugurated the Chinese New Year Food Festival as the chief guest on Sunday evening. Chinese citizens staying in Chattogram attended the opening ceremony.
Scrumptious Roasted Duck and Lamb, Vegetables Dumplings, Tropical Fruit Platter, Laba congee, authentic Chinese soup and all Chinese varieties will be crafted with special ingredients by the Executive Chef and the Culinary team of Peninsula Chittagong. The buffet dinner menu of the Chinese Food Festival will be arranged in about 80 types of menus including traditional Chinese dishes.
Guests can enjoy this special buffet dinner at Tk 3200 per person (all inclusive). Besides, there is a 'Buy One Get One' free offer for certain bank card holders.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German antitrust watchdog opens probe into PayPal
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
M Amanullah re-elected President of Gulshan North Club
A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director
BLFCA elects new Executive Committee
NBR getting new office at Agargaon in February
Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with BB
WB to continue support to BD’s digital programmes


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft