

Week-long Chinese food festival starts at Peninsula Chittagong Week-long Chinese food festival starts at Peninsula Chittagong CHATTOGRAM, Jan 23: The Peninsula Chittagong is hosting the first and most magnificent week-long 'Chinese New Year' food festival from Sunday to January 28 at Laguna Restaurant.

Chairman of The Peninsula Chittagong Mahbub-ur Rahman inaugurated the Chinese New Year Food Festival as the chief guest on Sunday evening. Chinese citizens staying in Chattogram attended the opening ceremony.

Scrumptious Roasted Duck and Lamb, Vegetables Dumplings, Tropical Fruit Platter, Laba congee, authentic Chinese soup and all Chinese varieties will be crafted with special ingredients by the Executive Chef and the Culinary team of Peninsula Chittagong. The buffet dinner menu of the Chinese Food Festival will be arranged in about 80 types of menus including traditional Chinese dishes.

Guests can enjoy this special buffet dinner at Tk 3200 per person (all inclusive). Besides, there is a 'Buy One Get One' free offer for certain bank card holders.

















Chinese new year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.Chairman of The Peninsula Chittagong Mahbub-ur Rahman inaugurated the Chinese New Year Food Festival as the chief guest on Sunday evening. Chinese citizens staying in Chattogram attended the opening ceremony.Scrumptious Roasted Duck and Lamb, Vegetables Dumplings, Tropical Fruit Platter, Laba congee, authentic Chinese soup and all Chinese varieties will be crafted with special ingredients by the Executive Chef and the Culinary team of Peninsula Chittagong. The buffet dinner menu of the Chinese Food Festival will be arranged in about 80 types of menus including traditional Chinese dishes.Guests can enjoy this special buffet dinner at Tk 3200 per person (all inclusive). Besides, there is a 'Buy One Get One' free offer for certain bank card holders.