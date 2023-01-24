Video
Quick fixation of CETP essential at Savar leather city: FBCCI president

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin said international standard Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) is necessary for development of leather industry at Savar Lather estate.
He made this comment at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Hide and Skin, Leather and Leather Goods and Artificial Leather held at FBCCI bhaban in the city on Sunday, said a press release.
FBCCI president said leather is one of the most potential export sectors in Bangladesh. The sector makes 100 percent value addition.
"However, raw leather has to be imported from abroad for making leather goods where the country's own raw leather is rotting due to lack of proper management," he added.
Md Jashim Uddin called for an international standard of the CETP at Savar's Hemayetpur and urged its speedy implementation to exploit the potential of the leather sector.
FBCCI President believed that compliance and certification are essential to develop leather and leather products of Bangladesh in global market. He further called for inclusion of young generation to modernize the leather sector.
FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu opined that a cold storage and modern slaughter house can be established at district level to protect native leather. Slaughter houses can also be a source of business if animal slaughtering is conducted properly as per government guidelines, he noted.
FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helaly suggested that an increase of cold storage use will help to supply raw leather at any time of the year according to demand.
Director in-charge of the standing committee Md Shaheen Ahmed said that the leather sector is a promising sector. About 60 percent of the total demand of raw hides comes from different parts of the country; but due to lack of proper management, those are not stored properly.
Modern slaughter houses and construction of adequate cold storage is very important to reduce imports by preserving raw leather.
The meeting was presided over by the Chacrman of the committee and Managing Director of Leatherex Footwear Ind. Ltd. Mohammed Nazmul Hassan Sohail.
He called for commercialization of local slaughter houses and certification for the development of the leather sector.
FBCCI Directors Hafez Harun, Md. Naser, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Committee Co-chairmen Zainal Abedin Majumder, Aniruddha Kumar Roy and other members were present at the meeting.    BSS


