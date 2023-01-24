Video
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023
BB caps NBL’s loan limit to Tk 10cr

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has put a limit on loan cases of National Bank Ltd (NBL) for up to Tk 100 million        or 10 crore aiming at preventing misuse of loan or irregularities to parties.
Bangladesh Bank in a letter to the bank on Sunday said, no loan can be given except agriculture, working capital, SME and consumer loans and disbursement of loans be made under Bangladesh Bank's refinancing facility to a maximum of Tk100 million. For opening LC the importer client of the bank also must deposit 100 per cent in cash.
Bangladesh Bank said this instruction has been given to protect the interest of the bank's depositors. However, such directives of the central bank are not new in the case of the National Bank. Earlier, the central bank had stopped loan disbursement of the bank. The restrictions were later relaxed under fulfillment of the compliances.
The bank's managing director Mehmud Hossain resigned last Wednesday from the bank. In such a situation, the central bank again imposed some restrictions.
When asked, BB spokesperson said the Managing director of the NBL resigned. For this reason, the supervision has been increased in the bank. Large loans have been ordered to be closed. Besides, some other instructions have been given.
The letter also said disbursement of more than Tk100 million loan that was previously approved should also be approved by Central Bank. The loan cannot be renewed without cash recovery of the previous loan dues. The letter also mentions that no loan from other banks can be acquired by borrower.
The central bank is trying to bring this private sector bank back to normal through this latest step. Earlier, as a last resort, Bangladesh Bank had taken the same initiative in the case of Basic Bank and former Farmers (now Padma) Bank.


