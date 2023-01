AmCham holds its 26th AGM

The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) was held at Ballroom of The Westin Dhaka Hotel on Sunday, says a press release.Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, AmCham Bangladesh chaired the meeting. Syed Mohammad Kamal, Vice President, AmCham Bangladesh, Mr. Tapas Kumar Mondal, Treasurer, AmCham Bangladesh, Eric M. Walker, Abu Muhammad Rashed Mujib Noman, Ala Uddin Ahmad, Mirza Shajib Raihan, Executive Committee Members, AmCham Bangladesh, Md. Shahadat Hossen, Executive Director, AmCham Bangladesh and distinguished members of the AmCham were also present at the meeting.