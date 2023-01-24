Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Monday ended its trading on a positive note, led by NBFIs.

At the end of the day's trade, DSEX - the major index of DSE - gained 7.57 points or 0.12 per cent to 6,263.

The Shariah-based DSES added 4.49 points or 0.33 per cent to 1,365 while the blue-chip index DS30 also added 7.36 points or 0.33 per cent to 2,211.

Meanwhile, the turnover stood at Tk 509 crore.

Of the issues traded, 34 advanced, 140 declined, and 175 remained unchanged.

The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Genex Infosys, Amara Network, Meghna Life Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, Bashundhara Paper, Sea Pearl Beach, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Pragati Life Insurance, Beacon Pharma and Orion Infusion.

Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Monospool Paper, Orion Infusion, Gemini Sea Food, Dhaka Insurance, Munnu Agro, Meghna Life Insurance, Kohinoor Chemical, Beacon Pharma, National Housing and Takaful Insurance.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Metro Spinning, Genex Infosys, ADN Telecom, Lub-Ref, Reliance Insurance, ITC, Bangladesh National Insurance, Pioneer Insurance, Asia Insurance and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

Another stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall value CASPI increased by 2 points. Tk 8.57 crore has been traded in the market. 28 of the 173 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 73 decreased and the price of 72 remained unchanged.



















