latest
Home Business

Nepalese Ambassador and CCCI leaders exchange meeting held

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 23: An exchange meeting with the Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari and the Board of Directors of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) was held at the World Trade Center, Chittagong on Sunday.
Chamber President Mahbubul Alam presided over the meeting while Senior Vice President Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin, Vice President Syed Mohammad Tanveer, Chamber Director AKM Akter Hossain, Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Anjan Shekhar Dash, Md Omar Farooq, Shahzada Md Fauzul Alef Khan, Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, Md Iftekhar Faisal, SM Tahsin Jonaid and Third Secretary of the  Nepal Embassy Subash Magar were present among others.
Nepalese Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari said, Nepal has a deep relationship with Bangladesh due to similarities in education, culture and language. He expressed the hope of strengthening commercial relations through trade, investment and transshipment under Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN). Besides, the ambassador invited the Chattogram business delegation to visit Nepal.
Chamber president Mahbubul Alam said, many Nepali students are studying in educational institutions in Bangladesh. Spices, agricultural seeds and handicrafts are imported from Nepal to Bangladesh and textiles, jute products and electronics are exported from Bangladesh to Nepal.


