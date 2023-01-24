NBR seeks jurisdiction over express courier service operators’ offences

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has suggested that the Mailing Operator and Courier Service Development and Control Authority Act-2022 should keep offences conducted by the express courier service operators under its jurisdiction.

NBR officials said that the express courier service operators like DHL, UPS, FedEx and other multinational logistics and courier service operators are using customs bonded facilities under the Customs Act, 1969.

As per the draft mailing and courier service operator law, Mobile courts under the Mobile Court Act, 2009 have the power to settle offences conducted by the mailing and courier service operators, which conflicts with the Customs Act, 1969, they said.

The NBR said that empowering the mobile court to settle offences conducted by the express courier service providers would conflict with the World Trade Organisaton's trade facilitation agreement.

The revenue suggested allowing the customs authorities to settle any irregularities conducted by the express courier service operators at the customs stage, said the NBR officials.

The Mailing Operators and Courier Services Licensing Authority under the Post and Telecommunication Division has drafted the law to regulate the mailing and courier service operators in the country.

The proposed act has seven sections with a total of 44 rules and opens for stakeholders' review. As per the draft act, without any licence or after its expiry, operating the business must be faced a penalty up to Tk 10 lakh or three months imprisonment or both by the Mobile Court.

Operators will not be allowed to do other category business by using their courier or mailing licences, according to the draft law. The Mailing Operators and Courier Services Licensing Authority is the only authority for issuing, renewing or cancelling the licence of the operators.

According to the draft act, if any service operators charge more than what is set by the government, they will face a penalty up to Tk 20,000 or one-month imprisonment or both and will also have to pay Tk 50,000 penalty or one month imprisonment or both not to hanging the chart of service fees at their offices.

Any mailing and courier services operators will face a penalty up to Tk 10 lakh or three-month imprisonment or both for any cash transactions or foreign currency transactions.

Besides, if an operator is found to be involved with transactions of prohibited products such as arms and drugs, it should be punished under the arms or drug acts.

At present, mailing and courier service operators are regulated by the Mailing Operator and Courier Service Rules-2013 introduced in November 2013 under the Post Office Act, 1898.

According to the Courier Services Association of Bangladesh (CSAB), only 80 businesses are holding licences while more than 500 courier service companies are operating in the country. The market size of the courier sector is more than Tk 700 crore, according to the association.
















