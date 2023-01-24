Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR seeks jurisdiction over express courier service operators’ offences

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has suggested that the Mailing Operator and Courier Service Development and Control Authority Act-2022 should keep offences conducted by the express courier service operators under its jurisdiction.
NBR officials said that the express courier service operators like DHL, UPS, FedEx and other multinational logistics and courier service operators are using customs bonded facilities under the Customs Act, 1969.
As per the draft mailing and courier service operator law, Mobile courts under the Mobile Court Act, 2009 have the power to settle offences conducted by the mailing and courier service operators, which conflicts with the Customs Act, 1969, they said.
The NBR said that empowering the mobile court to settle offences conducted by the express courier service providers would conflict with the World Trade Organisaton's trade facilitation agreement.
The revenue suggested allowing the customs authorities to settle any irregularities conducted by the express courier service operators at the customs stage, said the NBR officials.
The Mailing Operators and Courier Services Licensing Authority under the Post and Telecommunication Division has drafted the law to regulate the mailing and courier service operators in the country.
The proposed act has seven sections with a total of 44 rules and opens for stakeholders' review. As per the draft act, without any licence or after its expiry, operating the business must be faced a penalty up to Tk 10 lakh or three months imprisonment or both by the Mobile Court.
Operators will not be allowed to do other category business by using their courier or mailing licences, according to the draft law. The Mailing Operators and Courier Services Licensing Authority is the only authority for issuing, renewing or cancelling the licence of the operators.
According to the draft act, if any service operators charge more than what is set by the government, they will face a penalty up to Tk 20,000 or one-month imprisonment or both and will also have to pay Tk 50,000 penalty or one month imprisonment or both not to hanging the chart of service fees at their offices.
Any mailing and courier services operators will face a penalty up to Tk 10 lakh or three-month imprisonment or both for any cash transactions or foreign currency transactions.
Besides, if an operator is found to be involved with transactions of prohibited products such as arms and drugs, it should be punished under the arms or drug acts.
At present, mailing and courier service operators are regulated by the Mailing Operator and Courier Service Rules-2013 introduced in November 2013 under the Post Office Act, 1898.
According to the Courier Services Association of Bangladesh (CSAB), only 80 businesses are holding licences while more than 500 courier service companies are operating in the country. The market size of the courier sector is more than Tk 700 crore, according to the association.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German antitrust watchdog opens probe into PayPal
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
M Amanullah re-elected President of Gulshan North Club
A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director
BLFCA elects new Executive Committee
NBR getting new office at Agargaon in February
Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with BB
WB to continue support to BD’s digital programmes


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft