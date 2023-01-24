Video
‘Rangpur region has great potentials for investment’

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, Rangpur region has great potential for trade and commerce. The region remained backward due to lack of good communication system and gas supply.
He said under the special initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the work of upgrading the Dhaka Rangpur highway to four lanes is progressing rapidly and the work of gas supply line in Rangpur will be completed in next few days.
The Minister said these while speaking as chief guest's at an exchange meeting with local leaders and activists of Bangladesh Awami League Pirgacha branch on Monday in Rangpur's Pirgacha Upazila Hall Room.
The Minister said that the country has skilled manpower, suitable environment. There will be no hindrance to setting up industrial plants here. He further said the country's big companies and investors have started contacting because of good environment for setting up industrial factories in the region and inspecting sites for setting up factory. Investors will benefit from setting up oil refinaries in Rangpur region, he said.
Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the distribution program of blankets given by 'Dhaka United Business Club' to underprivileged people in Deuti College hall of Pirgacha Upazila. Besides, he was present as chief guest in the felicitation ceremony of students who obtained GPO-5 in SSC and Dakhil examination in Tambulpur Union of Pirgacha Upazila.


