



A total of 171 meritorious students received stipend money, crests and prizes in different categories in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of Cumilla on Sunday. Abdur Rahman Master Foundation, a voluntary organization, organized the programme in Boro Char area. Sadar Dakshin Upazila Parishad Chairman Golam Sarwar was present as the chief guest while Chairman of the foundation Mohammad Akhteruzzaman Ripon presided over the programme. Sadar Dakshin UNO Shuvashish Ghosh, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Shah Jalal and Local UP Chairman Md Obaidur Rahman were also present at that time. photo: observer