Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:13 AM
Home Countryside

Road mishaps claim four lives in 4 dists

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Four people including a schoolboy and an elderly woman have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Jamalpur, Laxmipur, Noakhali and Barishal, in four days.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A college student was killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Shipon Mia, 18, son of Habibur Rahman, a resident of Malipara Village under Pogaldigha Union in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Alhaj Farhad Ali Memorial Degree College in the area.
Police and local sources said Shipon was going to Tarakandi from the house at noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a fertiliser-laden truck of 'Messrs Sarker Transport' hit the motorcycle in Abdullah Mor area of Pogaldigha Union, leaving Shipon dead on the spot.   
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Faisal Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
LAXMIPUR: A schoolboy was killed and three others were seriously injured in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday and Sunday.
A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was seriously injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila at dawn on Sunday.
The injured person is Fazle Rabbi, 21.
Police and local sources said a drum truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chandraganj area of the upazila at dawn, leaving its driver Fazle Rabbi seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital in critical condition.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Highway PS Mafiz Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.
Earlier, a schoolboy was killed and two others injured after being hit by a sand-laden truck on the Lakshmipur-Dhaka highway at Bottali Bazaar under Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Azim Hossain, 16, son of Babul Hossain, a resident of Atiatali Village under Laharkandi Union in the upazila. He was a 10th grader at Chandkahli A Rob Bohumukhi High School.
The injured persons are: Md Rana and Riaz Hossain, residents of Atiatali Village.
According to police and local sources, a sand-laden truck hit Azim's motorcycle from the opposite side when he along with his two friends were returning home from a trade fair at Chandraganj riding by his motorcycle at around 8pm, which left Azim dead on the spot and two pillion riders injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The injured were rescued and taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.
However, the law enforcers could not be able to seize the killer truck as its driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.
Chandraganj PS OC Md Wahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this regard.
NOAKHALI: An elderly woman was killed after being hit by a car on the Noakhali-Feni regional highway in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Sakina Begum, 70, wife of late Habib Ullah, a resident of Nadirpur Village under Chowmuhani Municipality in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, a Dhaka-bound car hit the woman when he was returning home from a relative's house at night, leaving her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Chandraganj Highway PS Md Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A van-puller, who was injured in a road accident in Agailjhara Upazila of the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sumon Bala, 35.
The deceased's mother Minoti Bala said a private car hit Sumon's van in Rathbari area on the Gournadi-Gopalganj regional highway in Agailjhara Upazila on Wednesday noon, leaving Sumon critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Sumon to the SBMCH following the deterioration of his        condition.
Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the SBMCH on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.
SBMCH Ward Master Abul Kalam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

