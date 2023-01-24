Motalib Binte Ayet

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Motalib Binte Ayet, founding president of Gouripur Reporters' Club in the district, died of heart failure at dawn on Sunday. He was 53.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Islamabad Senior Madrasa premises in Gouripur Municipality after Asr prayers.

Later on, he was buried at Gouripur Municipal Graveyard.

He left behind his wife, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Mozammel Haque Khan

SANTHIA, PABNA: Mozammel Haque Khan, former president of Santhia Upazila Unit of AL in the district, died of heart failure at Shyamoli Central International Medical College Hospital in Dhaka at 4pm on Friday. He was 79.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Gourigram Fazil Madrasa Field in the upazila at 11am on Saturday.

Later on, he was buried at Gourigram Graveyard.

He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Mosharraf Hossain

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Mosharraf Hossain, a retired member of Bangladesh Army, died at his residence in Chhitapara Mohalla under Nalitabari Municipality of the district at 8:30pm on Thursday.

He was 75.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Taraganj Dakshin Bazar Shahi Mosque premises in Nalitabari Municipality on Friday afternoon.

Later on, he was buried with state honour at Taraganj Dakshin Bazar Shahi Mosque Graveyard.

FF Mosharraf left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

















