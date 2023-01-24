Video
Home Countryside

15 detained on different charges in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

A total of 15 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Natore, Rajshahi and Tangail, in four days.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A college peon in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district was arrested and sent to jail on Monday on charge of torturing his wife.
The accused person is Shahadat Hossain, 35, son of Md Rabiul Karim, a resident of Jogendranagar area in the upazila.
He was posted as a peon (fourth class employee) at Gurudaspur Rozi Mozammel Women's College.
The deceased's wife Sima Khatun, 30, lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against Shahadat on October 31, 2022.
Following this, police arrested Shahadat and sent him to jail on Monday morning following a court order.     
According to the case statement, Shahadat got married with Sima Khatun in 2009. He used to torture his wife over various issues including dowry since the marriage.
He, later, developed an extramarital affair with a female student of the college. Following this, Shahadat kept pressurising on Sima to give him permission to get marry the girl. As Sima did not agree, Shahadat's torture increased further.     
Rozi Mozammel College sources said a five-member investigation committee was formed to look on this matter. The committee, later, found the allegations brought against Shahadat true.
Principal of the college Md Mahatab Uddin said legal action will be taken in this regard.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 13 people on various charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, one was drug addict and the remaining four were nabbed on different charges.
The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.
KALIHATI, TANGAIL: An alleged snatcher was handed over to Police by local people in Kalihati Upazila of the district for attempting to snatch agent banking money on Friday at 6:30 pm.
The arrestee was identified as Mehedi Hasan, son of late Nazmul Hossain of Goailbari Village under Sakhipur Upazila.
The snatching attempt took place at Dutch-Bangla Bank Agent Banking Branch at Alenga Bus Stand along Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway.


