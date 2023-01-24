Video
Sand lifting devours houses, croplands at Morrelganj

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sheikh Saiful Islam Kabir

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Jan 23: Hundreds of bighas of farmland and living houses are getting embedded into the Panguchhi River under Morrelganj Upazila of the district due to hectic sand lifting.
According to field sources, sand lifting from Ghasiakhali estuary in the downstream of the river has been continuing for the last six years. A section of locally influential soil traders is doing sand lifting from the estuary.
The river estuary is under Panchakaran Union of the upazila. So far, many people have lost living houses and turned destitute. A 3.5 kilometre muddy-cemented road is still facing the erosion threat.
Despite the unabated erosion, the administrative monitoring is hardly seen. Affected locals demanded stop of the sand lifting urgently.
A visit found true scene of reckless sand lifting from the locality under Panchakaran Village along the bank of the river at Ward No.1 of the union. There are about 3,000 people of 1,500 families in the village in the northern end of the estuary.
After the independence, there were about 300 bighas of cropland in the Ghasiakhali field. But erosion by the river has embedded 100 bighas.
The size of the cropland is also decreasing due to both erosion and sand lifting by that section. Villagers complained, now the village has turned unliveable. The only communicating road ranging from Sonakhali Panchakaran to Sluice Gate to Natun Bazar has also been at threat. While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer a good number of victim farmers said, the sand trading influential section has been continuing sand-lifting by 5/6 excavating vessels.  
Farmers Bazlur Rahman, 74, Ali Hasan Hawladar, 65, Delwar Dafadar, 70, Polash Hawladar, 45, Hasan Hawladar, 38, Abdul Matin Hawladar, 49, Baby Begum, 60, Merin Bibi, 50, Rina Begum, 35, Hanufa Begum, 55, and others said, "We the  villagers protested, but it was not heeded at all."
"Our hundreds of bighas of land are going to riverbed. If urgent measure is not taken to stop the sand cutting, we'll have no option to live," they added.
Panchakaran Union Chairman Bir Muktijodda Abdur Razzak Mazumdar said, it needs intervention from the administration right now in this regard. If not, villagers will have to face more bigger living challenge in future, he added.
Morrelganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer S.M Tarek Sultan said, after inquiry into the sand lifting, necessary measures will be taken.


