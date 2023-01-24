Minor drowns in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Jan 23: A minor child drowned in a pond in Dasar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Atipara Village under Baligram Union of the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Amir Hamza, 1, son of Mawla Matubbar, a resident of Atipara Village.

It was learnt that the child fell down into a pond next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

The family members rescued him and took to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



















