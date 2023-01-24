Bangabandhu corner opens at Gaibandha  girls’ school

GAIBANDHA, Jan 23: Bangabandhu Corner was opened recently at Government Girls' High School in the town for giving an in-depth idea about the life, works and sacrifices of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the students and others concerned.

District Education Officer (DEO) Rokhsana Begum inaugurated the corner as the chief guest while Sadar Upazila Secondary Education Officer SM Sayeed Hasan was present as special guest.

DEO Rokhsana Begum said, all patriotic people and students must follow the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They should also listen to the speeches of Bangabandhu meticulously, she added.

Recalling the greatest contribution of Bangabandhu to the independence of Bangladesh, she further said, the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman could not be deleted from the people's mind until Bangladesh existed.

DEO also urged students for knowing the life and works of Father of the Nation to get into the nation-building inspiration in future life.

Later on, she, along with invited persons went round the sections of the Bangabandhu Corner that is enriched with Bangabandhu's portrait, historic 7th March speech, photographs, and more than 100 books on the life and works of Bangabandhu.

Sushanta Dev, head teacher of the school, its teachers and journalists were present at the opening function.















