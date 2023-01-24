Five people found dead in five districts

Five people including an SSC examinee and two women have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Brahmanbaria, Laxmipur, Cox's Bazar, Gaibandha and Sunamganj, on Sunday and Monday.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: The body of a minor boy, who went missing on Sunday, was found adrift in a pond in Zinadpur Village of Nabinagar Upazila in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Saiman, 5, son of Ferdaus Mia, a resident of Jafarpur Village under Ibrahimpur Union in the upazila.

The child along with his family members used to live in a rented house in Zinadpur Village of the upazila.

Saiman went missing from the house on Sunday, said the deceased's family sources.

The family members searched him everywhere, but could not find him.

Later on, locals saw the body of the boy in the pond adjacent to the house on Monday morning and informed the family members.

Being informed, the family members recovered the body from the pond.

Saifuddin Anwar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nabinagar Police Station (PS), said they were informed about the missing but the deceased's family did not register any complaint in this regard.

LAXMIPUR: Police have recovered the hanging body of an SSC examinee from his residence in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nahid Hossain Arman, an SSC candidate from Mandari Bohumukhi High School this year.

Police sources said Nahid's family members found him hanging from the ceiling fan of a room at their house in Mandari area of the upazila on Sunday night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1am on Monday and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the deceased's family members alleged that Nahid's uncle Bachchu Mia killed him over a land dispute.

Chandraganj PS OC Tauhidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A young man, who went missing on January 12, was found dead on a hill slope beside the Hawaikong-Shamlapur road under Teknaf Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad, 20, son of Shah Alam Prokash Badshah Mia, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Hnila Union in the upazila.

The deceased's brother Amir Hossain said Mohammad went out of the house along with his-easy bike in the morning on January 12, but did not return home. They searched many places but didn't find him, he said.

"On Saturday afternoon, the throat-slit body of Mohammad was found in a hill slope" the deceased's brother added.

Being informed, police of Baharchhara Investigation Centre rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.

The body was, later, sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Teknaf PS OC Md Abdul Halim confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Lutfa Begum, 35, a resident of Monglapara Village under Dhaperhat Union in the upazila. She was the second wife of Bablu Mia of the area.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhaperhat Police Investigation Centre Ziaur Rahman Zia said the relatives of the deceased saw the body of Lutfa Begum hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the SI added.

SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a school teacher from her rented house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sonali Paul, 32, daughter of late Nibaran Chandra Paul, a resident of Jamaipara area in the upazila. She was an assistant teacher at Muktakhai Government Primary School in Shantiganj Upazila.

According to police, the teacher used to live alone in a rented house for long. Her family lived in Sylhet. On Sunday morning, her brother came to her house and spotted his sister's body hanging from a ceiling fan.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sunamganj Sadar PS OC Ikhtiyar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

















