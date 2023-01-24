SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’ in Bogura

BOGURA, Jan 23: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Shibagnj Upazila of the district early Monday after being rebuked by his father following a new hair style.

The deceased was identified as Md Naeem, 15, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Sudampur Village in the upazila. He was an SSC candidate from Mohasthan High School this year.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station (PS) Md Munzurul Alam said Naeem's father scolded his son for cutting his hair in a new style. As a sequel to it, the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at around 3am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.


















