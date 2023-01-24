Khulna University VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain handing

Khulna University VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain handing over the government cheque to a researcher at a function held in the conference room of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed building on the campus on Monday. KU Research and Innovation Centre organized the programme. The government allocated Tk 2,088,5,000 for the KU research project (second phase) for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. A total of 29 researchers were given the money. Director of Research and Innovation Centre Dr Md Kazi Didarul Islam was in the chair while KU Rreasurer Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury and Acting Registrar Professor Khan Golam Quddus were also present at that time. photo: observer