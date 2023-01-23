Video
AL pardons Jahangir Alam

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Staff Correspondent

Though the ruling Awami League (AL) has pardoned Jahangir Alam, former General Secretary of Gazipur city AL and suspended Mayor of  Gazipur City, however, no decision was taken whether he would be mayor again.
AL expelled him for making controversial remarks about Bangabandhu and the Liberation War martyrs.
On November 19, 2021, AL expelled him after  video of Alam making derogatory comments about Father of the Nation
    
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the Liberation War at a programme went viral on social media.
A few days later, he was suspended as the Mayor of Gazipur by the Local Government Ministry over various allegations.
Now, whether he will be Mayor again depends on the Local Government Ministry, said AL leaders.
But, Jahangir Alam expects that he would be  Mayor  within a short time.
Jahangir Alam said, "I will withdraw my writ petition and the Local Government Ministry or the High Court Division can restore me as Mayor."
On condition that he will not engage in any anti-party activities or break discipline in future AL withdrew his suspension on Saturday night and a letter in this regard came to the media.
Signed by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader the letter states, "You were previously expelled/suspended from the party for your involvement in activities against the interests, ideals, discipline as well as constitution and declaration of Bangladesh Awami League."
"Accepting the allegations of anti-organisational activities brought against you, you have apologised to Bangladesh Awami League Central Executive Committee and have given a written undertaking  that you will not get involved in any activities contrary to the constitution, principles and ideals of the party in the future."
"In this situation, according to the decision of the National Committee meeting of Bangladesh Awami League held at Ganobhaban on December 17 the party's Central Working Committee is extending you general pardon in the light of Article 17(6) and 47(2) of the constitution of the party by reviewing your written application. And you were pardoned on the condition that you will not break discipline again," states the letter.
The letter also says, "Note, any anti-organisational activities by you in future will be unforgivable."
Jahangir Alam received the letter on Saturday night.



