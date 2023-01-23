11 killed, several injured in road, train accidents

At least 11 people were killed and dozens of others injured in separate road and train accidents in Dhaka, Gazipur, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Natore and Brahmanbaria.

In Dhaka, a private university student was killed as a bus ran over her in front of Jamuna Future Park on Kuril Bishwa road in the capital on Sunday afternoon. Deceased Nadia, 20, was student of Pharmacy Faculty in Northern University.

According to locals, a bus belonging to 'Victor Transport' coming from Uttara knocked Nadia down from behind, leaving her dead on the spot.

Bhatara Police Station Inspector Morshed Alam said on information police rushed there and



recovered the body.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. Later, police seized the bus but the driver and helper managed to flee the scene, the official added.

Our Gazipur Correspondent added that RMG workers set a truck on fire and vandalised several other vehicles, blocking Dhaka-Tangail highway following a coworker's death in a road accident on the highway in Kaliakoir of Gazipur on Sunday morning.

Atikur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salna Highway Police Station, said a worker died as a bus hit him while he was crossing the highway in Hartakitola area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Azadul Haque, 40, of Gaibandha. He used to work as a security guard at a denim factory in Chandra area.

Agitated by the incident, RMG workers blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway, vandalised vehicles on both sides of the highway, and set a truck on fire, said the OC.

Our Faridpur Correspondent added that three members of a family including father and his daughter were killed when a bus rammed a motorcycle at Mansurabad under Bhanga upazila in Faridpur district early Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were Mainuddin Sheikh, 35, son of Baki Sheikh of village Dharmodi in Nagarkanda Police Station in Faridpur district, his daughter Tabassum, 10, and his brother-in-law Sourav Matbar, 16, son of Miraz Matbar of Mazardia village in Algi union of the upazila.

Witnesses said a Dhaka-bound passenger bus from Khulna belonging to 'Star Express' hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction when Mainuddin along with his daughter and brother-in-law were going to Nagarkanda.

The trio fell down from the motorbike and Mainuddin and Sourav died on the spot, while critically injured Tabassum died at Bhanga Upazila Health Complex.

After the accident, agitated locals set on fire the bus. But its driver and helper managed to flee. Fire Service and Civil Defence members went to the scene and doused the blaze on the bus.

Our Gopalganj Correspondent reports two people were killed in two separate road accidents in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Razu Sheikh, 24, hailed from Khulna district and Hannan Fakir, 70, an inhabitant of Gopalganj town area.

Sub-Inspector Ganesh Ray of Gopalganj Sadar Thana said the accident occurred when a truck smashed Raju's van at around 7:15am while he was going to Mandartala area. Raju died on the spot.

In another accident, Hannan Fakir died when a motorcycle hit him at around 11:00am in Miapara area of Gopalganj town. He died on the spot.

The motorcyclist was also injured in the accident, said Md Shariful Islam, Sub Inspector of Vatiapara Highway police camp.

Our Natore Correspondent added that a man was killed and another injured as a tractor and CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head on in front of Gopalpur BM College at Lalpur upazila in Natore district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Amirul Sarkar, 37, was son of Abed Ali, a resident of Athua village of Boraigram upazila in the district.

According to locals, a tractor hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from the opposite side when it was going to Gopalpur carrying two passengers, leaving Amirul dead and another passenger injured.

Lalpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jalal Uddin said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was sent to hospital morgue and injured one was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, he said.

Police seized the tractor and the auto rickshaw from the scene, legal step would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent added that a teenager was killed and his two friends were critically injured after being hit by a train at a rail line in Brahmanbaria on Saturday midnight while they were busy on mobile phones.

The deceased was Rimjhim, 20, son of Manzu Miah and the injured are Araft, 22, and Dipu Miah, 25.

The accident happened at Sunday midnight at the outer signal of the Brahmanbari Railway Station.

Witnesses said three teenagers were busy with their mobile phones at Puniaout area. For this, they did not pay heed to incoming train towards them and one of the trio, Rimjhim, was crushed under the wheels of the train.

Two other boys were critically injured. The injured were admitted to 25-Bed General Hospital in a critical condition. Brahmanbaria railway police outpost Asstt SI Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.



















