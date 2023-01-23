Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP leader Ishraque  granted bail

Bus Torching Case

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Court Correspondent

 A Dhaka court granted bail to BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, son of former mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, on Sunday in a case filed over setting fire to a bus at Motijheel area in 2020.
Ishraque BNP's mayoral candidate for DSCC elections, surrendered before the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and sought bail in the case through his lawyer.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the bail order after holding a hearing on the petition.
 A large number of pro-BNP lawyers led by former President of Dhaka Bar Masud Ahmed Talukhder moved his bail prayer in the court. On December 5
    
last year, another Dhaka court cancelled his bail after rejecting the time petition in the case. The court issued arrest warrant against the young BNP leader Ishraque.
Earlier on April 6 last year, police arrested Ishraque Hossain, while he along with Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal leaders were distributing leaflets highlighting the Awami League government's failure in controlling the prices of daily essentials and against its alleged corruption. Later, he was shown arrested in Motijheel bus torching case.
According to the case statement, a vehicle was set on fire on the opposite side of Bangladesh Bank in a bid to burn employees and officials of Agrani Bank to death on November 12 in 2020.
Motijheel police filed a case over sabotage against 42 people including Ishraque. Ishraque was made an accused in the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL pardons Jahangir Alam
11 killed, several injured in road, train accidents
BNP leader Ishraque  granted bail
Govt doctors to practise privately at public hospitals: Maleque
High time to work together on more projects, investment areas: Chinese envoy
Muslim devotees joining the Akheri Munajat seeking peace
Bidisha asked to vacate President Park at Baridhara
Presidential election within  February 23, says EC Secy


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft