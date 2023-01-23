BNP leader Ishraque  granted bail

A Dhaka court granted bail to BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, son of former mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, on Sunday in a case filed over setting fire to a bus at Motijheel area in 2020.

Ishraque BNP's mayoral candidate for DSCC elections, surrendered before the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and sought bail in the case through his lawyer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the bail order after holding a hearing on the petition.

A large number of pro-BNP lawyers led by former President of Dhaka Bar Masud Ahmed Talukhder moved his bail prayer in the court. On December 5



last year, another Dhaka court cancelled his bail after rejecting the time petition in the case. The court issued arrest warrant against the young BNP leader Ishraque.

Earlier on April 6 last year, police arrested Ishraque Hossain, while he along with Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal leaders were distributing leaflets highlighting the Awami League government's failure in controlling the prices of daily essentials and against its alleged corruption. Later, he was shown arrested in Motijheel bus torching case.

According to the case statement, a vehicle was set on fire on the opposite side of Bangladesh Bank in a bid to burn employees and officials of Agrani Bank to death on November 12 in 2020.

Motijheel police filed a case over sabotage against 42 people including Ishraque. Ishraque was made an accused in the case.

















