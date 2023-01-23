Video
High time to work together on more projects, investment areas: Chinese envoy

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said on Sunday that China can do a lot for Bangladesh and both the countries can work together to overcome common challenges for a better future.
 "It is high time to work together to have more projects and investment from China. That is something China can do together to overcome common challenges faced by the two countries," Ambassador Wen told the reporters referring to the challenges of Covid-19 and also problems that emerged amid the situation in Ukraine.
He made all these remarks at the Foreign Ministry following separate meetings with State
    
Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, they discussed the Rohingya issues apart from other bilateral issues in the meeting, Foreign Ministry said.
Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision for 2041, the Chinese envoy said Bangladesh is now stepping into Smart Bangladesh from Digital Bangladesh and assured of his country's support to that end.
"We find that there is a great potential to work together on high level visits and economic development," he said.
Responding to a question on Rohingya repatriation, the Chinese Ambassador said they have a common objective with Bangladesh regarding repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland.
"We recognised Bangladesh's "sacrifice" in hosting the huge number of Rohingyas and assured us of playing its role for their repatriation, we discussed the issue. You (Bangladesh) pay a lot. You suffered a lot. You sacrificed a lot. We have a common objective (repatriation)," the Ambassador said.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char and not a single Rohingya has been repatriated over the last six years.
"I am confident that during my tenure I can work together with Bangladesh. China can do a lot. We can support each other. We can work together for the better future of our bilateral relationship," he said.
"We discussed ways to expand bilateral ties and investment issues," said the Ambassador.










