Bidisha asked to vacate President Park at Baridhara

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

Bidisha Siddik, divorcee wife of late Jatiya Party founder HM Ershad, has been given notice not to occupy or use the building of President Park at Baridhara in Dhaka and other properties of the Hussain Muhammad Ershad Trust.
In a notice served on Sunday to Bidisha, Board Chairman of Ershad Trust Kazi Mamunur Rashid said that she cannot occupy or use the properties which were enlisted in the register book of Ershad Trust.
"You are using the building of President Park and five valuable cars of the trust. You know that you cannot use the movable or immovable properties. Despite having barred, you and your partymen are
    
occupying and using the properties forcibly. It's illegal," Kazi Mamun said in the notice.
He also warned Bidisha that the Ershad Trust will not be responsible for any occurrence if took place by using the cars. Bidisha will have to bear the responsibility.
"If you (Bidisha) don't comply with the decision, legal actions will be taken," he warned.
While talking to media, Kazi Mamunur Rashid said that the notice was sent to Bidisha through her mobile whatsapp.
Ershad, also a former military ruler of the country, formed the trust before his death and a trustee board was formed to operate its activities regularly.
Shahta Jarab Erikh, a mentally challenged son of Ershad, is also one of the trustees of the trust.
Showing Erikh in front, Bidisha took position in the President Park house and staying there with Erikh. She has also been using the house as her office and other properties including the cars for her use.


