Presidential election within  February 23, says EC Secy

As the second tenure of President Md Abdul Hamid, the only President who has been serving for two consecutive terms, will expire on April 24 this year, the presidential election of Bangladesh will be held within February 23 this year.

The Election Commission has already started the procedures of holding the election on time, Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam on Sunday told about its preparation while talking to reporters after a meeting held at the EC building.

"The process of presidential polls has already started. We will contact the Parliament Secretariat and fix the date of the Chief Election Commissioner's meeting with the Speaker soon," he said.

He said that there is a compulsion of holding the presidential polls before 60 to 90 days of completion of the tenure of the incumbent president. In this consideration, the polls must have to be held within February 23 this year. The EC Secretariat has already taken its preparation.

President Abdul Hamid cannot be elected president for another term as the country's Constitution allows a maximum of two terms for a person in the post of President. He's the only President who has been serving for two consecutive terms. His second and last tenure will expire on April 24 this year.

On April 24, 2013, Abdul Hamid was sworn in as the



20th President of the country.

After the end of his first tenure, Hamid also took oath as the President on the same date in 2018 for the second term.

Lawmakers vote in the presidential election, which is supposed to be held in the House with the CEC acting as the election officer.

















