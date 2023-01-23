Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 January, 2023, 1:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Presidential election within  February 23, says EC Secy

Published : Monday, 23 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

As the second tenure of President Md Abdul Hamid, the only President who has been serving for two consecutive terms, will expire on April 24 this year, the presidential election of Bangladesh will be held within February 23 this year.
The Election Commission has already started the procedures of holding the election on time, Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam on Sunday told about its preparation while talking to reporters after a meeting held at the EC building.
"The process of presidential polls has already started. We will contact the Parliament Secretariat and fix the date of the Chief Election Commissioner's meeting with the Speaker soon," he said.
He said that there is a compulsion of holding the presidential polls before 60 to 90 days of completion of the tenure of the incumbent president. In this consideration, the polls must have to be held within February 23 this year. The EC Secretariat has already taken its preparation.
President Abdul Hamid cannot be elected president for another term as the country's Constitution allows a maximum of two terms for a person in the post of President. He's the only President who has been serving for two consecutive terms. His second and last tenure will expire on April 24 this year.
On April 24, 2013, Abdul Hamid was sworn in as the
    
20th President of the country.
After the end of his first tenure, Hamid also took oath as the President on the same date in 2018 for the second term.
Lawmakers vote in the presidential election, which is supposed to be held in the House with the CEC acting as the election officer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL pardons Jahangir Alam
11 killed, several injured in road, train accidents
BNP leader Ishraque  granted bail
Govt doctors to practise privately at public hospitals: Maleque
High time to work together on more projects, investment areas: Chinese envoy
Muslim devotees joining the Akheri Munajat seeking peace
Bidisha asked to vacate President Park at Baridhara
Presidential election within  February 23, says EC Secy


Latest News
WB has growing dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg
Kamal seeks WB support to attain development goals
Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
People will show us ways of defeating monster: Mirza Fakhrul
Shipments for Rooppur plant arrive at Mongla port
Presidential election: CEC seeks appointment to meet Speaker
Student killed being hit by minibus, road blocked for hours in capital
Bill placed in JS for raising power, gas prices by govt unilaterally
Unidentified youth stabbed dead in Dhaka
Most Read News
Petition to register case against DB chief, 9 others rejected
Man held with 25kg hemp in Kurigram
Guard killed in accident, RMG workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway
Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Quran in Sweden
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
Presidential election by February 23
Doctors can do private practice in govt hospitals from March: Minister
AL withdraws suspension ban on Gazipur mayor Jahangir
3 friends crushed under train in B'baria, one dies on spot
Dhaka urges Moscow to send materials by non-sanctioned ships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft